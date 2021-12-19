“What Happened to You?” appears in Persian

TEHRAN – “What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” written by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey has been published in Persian.

Shamduni is the publisher of the book translated by Maryam Khatibi. The book was originally published by Flatiron Books in April.

“Through this lens, we can build a renewed sense of personal self-worth and ultimately recalibrate our responses to circumstances, situations and relationships; it is, in other words, the key to reshaping our very lives,” Winfrey has previously said.

This book is going to change the way you see your life.

Have you ever wondered “Why did I do that?” or “Why can’t I just control my behavior?” Others may judge our reactions and think, “What’s wrong with that person?” When questioning our emotions, it’s easy to place the blame on ourselves; holding ourselves and those around us to an impossible standard. It’s time we started asking a different question.

Through deeply personal conversations, Oprah Winfrey and renowned brain and trauma expert Dr. Bruce Perry offer a groundbreaking and profound shift from asking “What’s wrong with you?” to “What happened to you?”

Our earliest experiences shape our lives far down the road, and “What Happened to You?” provides powerful scientific and emotional insights into the behavioral patterns so many of us struggle to understand.

Here, Winfrey shares stories from her own past, understanding through experience the vulnerability that comes from facing trauma and adversity at a young age.

Joining forces with Perry, one of the world’s leading experts on childhood and brain development, Winfrey and Perry marry the power of storytelling with science to better understand and overcome the effects of our pasts.

In conversation throughout the book, the two focus on understanding people, behavior, and ourselves.

It’s a subtle but profound shift in our approach to trauma, and it’s one that allows us to understand our pasts in order to clear a path to our future, opening the door to resilience and healing in a proven, powerful way.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “What Happened to You?”

MMS/YAW