Hearing-impaired people visit Qom attractions

TEHRAN – A number of hearing-impaired people have visited the central province of Qom on a special tour, the deputy provincial tourism chief has announced.

This tour was held to introduce the tourism potential of the province as well as to create a spirit of cheer and entertainment among them, Mehdi Nasresfahani said on Friday.

The tour was organized by the provincial Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department in collaboration with Qom Municipality, the official added.

Visitors toured historical monuments and natural attractions in Qom, such as the Zand historical mansion, the anthropological museum, the Gonbad Sabz complex, and Imam Khomeini’s house, he noted.

Situated adjacent to salt-covered deserts, golden dunes, running sands, and jagged mountains, Qom is home to the shrine of Hazrat-e Masumeh (SA) and major religious madrasas (schools).

Apart from sightseers and pilgrims who visit Qom to pay homage, it is also a top destination for Shia scholars and students who come from across the world to learn Islamic studies at its madrasas and browse through eminent religious bookshops.

One of the most visited natural spots of Qom is Hoz-e Soltan, an eye-catching salt lake is in the middle of the desert. The visitors could easily walk in the shallow parts and enjoy the shapes created by the salt, however, the center of the lake could be dangerous, as it is muddy and could easily trap people.

