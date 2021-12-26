Iran football team end 2021 on high

TEHRAN – Iran national football team end the calendar year without suffering a single defeat.

Dragan Skocic’s team almost booked their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well.

Iran earned 12 victories and one draw in the 2021.

Argentina and Algeria also are the teams who didn’t lose in the current year.



Albiceleste registered 11 wins and five draws in 2021. Lionel Messi’s Argentina also won CONMEBOL Copa America 2021.

Algeria also recorded 13 wins and four draws in the 2021.