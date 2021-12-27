Hazfi Cup Round of 16: Esteghlal, Persepolis discover fate

TEHRAN – Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams learned their opponents in Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16.

Esteghlal will take on Paykan in Tehran while Persepolis are to play Zob Ahan in Isfahan.

The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.

Foolad are the defending champions of the competition.

The Round of 16 matches will be held on Jan. 17 and 18, 2021.

Fixture:

*Zob Ahan v Persepolis

*Paykan v Esteghlal

*Nassaji v Gol Gohar

*Padideh v Mes Rafsanjan

*Sanat Naft v Kheybar Khoramabad

*Sepahan v Aluminum

*Foolad v Mes Kerman

*Naft Masjed Soleyman v Khalij Fars Mahshahr