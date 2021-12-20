Persepolis ease past Vista Turbine in Hazfi Cup
TEHRAN – Persepolis football team defeated Iran’s first division side Vista Turbine 4-0 in Hazfi Cup Round of 32 on Monday.
Mohammad Sharifi opened the scoring for the Reds in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium with a header in the 64th minute. Siamak Nemati extended the lead one minute later with a powerful shot outside the area and Issa Alekasir made it 3-0 in the 80th minute. Ali Shojaei also scored the fourth goal just before the final whistle.
Earlier in the day, Tractor lost to Mes Rafsanjan 3-1 in penalty shootout, Khalij Fars Mahshahr edged past Havadar 1-0 and Sanat Naft beat Shams Azar Qazvin 3-1.
The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most decorated club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.
Foolad are defending champions.
