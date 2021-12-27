Industry ministry to provide agricultural exporters with affordable air transportation

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry has issued a new directive on providing cargo aircraft with subsidized transportation fees for the exporters of agricultural products to facilitate the exports of such products, head of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) announced.

According to Alireza Peyman-Pak, the mentioned directive has been issued in line with the government’s programs for supporting non-oil exports to the neighboring countries and also to the Eurasian Union, the TPO portal reported.

“The credit has been provided to be paid as subsidies for air transportation of agricultural products to neighboring countries and the Eurasian Union. Based on this, Trade Promotion Organization of Iran developed the relevant executive procedure [for the allocation of the mentioned fund] in cooperation with the Agriculture Ministry,” Peyman-Pak explained.

EF/MA