Tehran-Baku roadmap drawn: Azeri FM

TEHRAN — In a press conference with local and foreign media reporters on Tuesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said that the meeting of the leaders of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ashgabat was a turning point in the relations between the two countries.

“I would like to emphasize the importance of the meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Iran in Ashgabat. The cordial meeting of the leaders of the two countries has had a very positive impact on the continuation of cooperation and will show openings in the relations between the two countries in the near future,” Bayramov stated.

In an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting news agency, Bayramov also referred to the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, transportation and rail lines, saying, “In the new chapter of cooperation between the two countries, a regular communication channel has been created with the aim of bilateral political consultations.”

The Azeri foreign minister also announced the development of a new roadmap between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, saying that one of the most important agreements reached is that a meeting of the Economic Committee between the two countries will be held in the near future.

“The new economic agreement will be agreed and accepted between the two countries, and we believe that the existence of such a roadmap and the implementation of these plans will be of great benefit for both countries,” he concluded.

