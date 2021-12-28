Iran FM: Vienna talks are on right track

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Tuesday that the Vienna talks are on the right track.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks on the sidelines of a memorial service for martyr Hassan Irloo hosted by the Foreign Ministry.

"Our talks are on the right track," he said of the latest details of talks in Vienna between Iran and P4+1 group (Russia, China, France, UK, and Germany).

He added that the important thing is that the sides now have a common and unified text on which the Iranian negotiating team has focused, and the other parties have also focused on the issues that Iran has put in parentheses.

According to the foreign minister, the parentheses are the issues of disagreement.

“Necessary conclusions were made in the previous two rounds conducted by the new (Iranian) government. We are agreeing on the points of disagreement mentioned in parentheses in that text, and we are very busy talking to the P4+1,” Amir Abdollahian stated.

The United States is participating in the talks indirectly.

Amir Abdollahian went on to say that the European Union and its political director Enrique Mora are also actively seeking to continue their coordinating role.

“It is possible for all parties to reach a good agreement, and we can achieve this goal,” he reiterated.

Amir Abdollahian stated that if seriousness along with goodwill is shown by other parties in the future stages of negotiations, reaching an agreement is expected in the near future.

New Iranian ambassador to Yemen to be appointed soon

Amir Abdollahian also said that Iran considers Yemen as an important country and reiterated Tehran’s long-held position that an inclusive government is the solution to all the problems facing the Arab country.

"Relations with Yemen are important for us and we believe that in order to preserve national unity and territorial integrity of Yemen, a government must be formed in this country with the participation of all Yemeni parties,” he insisted.

The foreign minister noted that some rulers in their minds and in their plans have sought to divide Yemen into two or more regions, noting that Iran is against any division of regional and Islamic countries.

The top diplomat added in order to continue diplomatic relations with Yemen, Iran will soon appoint a new ambassador to Yemen.

"Currently, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Yemen has actively kept the embassy open, and we will continue our efforts to develop cooperation to return peace to Yemen, lift the humanitarian siege and end the aggression and we believe that there is only a political solution to Yemen,” Amir Abdollahian pointed out.

