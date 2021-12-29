Charity Foundation to supply water to 1400 villages nationwide

TEHRAN – Barekat Charity Foundation, affiliated with the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, has so far provided drinking water to 1,115 villages across the country and the number will reach 1,400 by the end of this year (March 20, 2022).

So far, 2,100 villages have been covered by the foundation's water supply activities, Ali Asgari, deputy head of the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, said, YJC reported.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam was founded in 1989. In the Iranian calendar year, 1386 (March 2017-March 2018) Barekat Charity Foundation- the social arm of the organization- with the aim of promoting social justice was established.

Socio-economic empowerment of communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructures such as water supply and power grids, building roads, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, granting non-repayable loans and insurance especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by 1980s war and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

The Foundation plans to open up 300,000 job opportunities for those residing in rural and deprived areas over the next [Iranian calendar] year.

FB/MG