Nakhchivan-Mashhad passenger train to restart operation

TEHRAN - Iran's Consul General in Nakhchivan Seyed Ahmad Hosseini met with Director of Nakhchivan Railways LLC Mahir Aliyev to discuss rail cooperation and the resumption of the Nakhchivan-Mashhad passenger train line, IRNA reported.

In this meeting, the Nakhjavani side pointed out that all the necessary preparations have been made for restarting the routine operation of the Nakhchivan-Mashhad passenger train, and the line could be launched as soon as a final agreement is reached by the railway authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Hosseini for his part announced Tehran's readiness to take all necessary measures in this regard.

Nakhchivan-Mashhad passenger train was initiated two years ago but halted shortly after due to unknown reasons.

The train from Nakhchivan traveled to Iran’s northwestern city of Tabriz through Jolfa and thereon to Tehran and finally Mashhad.

The primary deal for the Nakhchivan-Tabriz-Mashhad railroad project had been inked between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic in February 2016.

EF/MA

Photo: Iran's Consul General in Nakhchivan Seyed Ahmad Hosseini (1st R) meets Director of Nakhchivan Railways LLC Mahir Aliyev (2nd L)