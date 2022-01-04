Abbas Avarsaji remains head of Iran kabaddi federation

TEHRAN - Abbas Avarsaji has been re-elected as president of Iran kabaddi federation on Tuesday for a four-year term till 2026.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic in Tehran, Avarsaji secured 47 of 51 votes cast.



Saeid Moghaddam Bagha came second with four votes.

Iran’s kabaddi has improved in the recent years. The Iranian men’s an women’s teams claimed the gold medals of the 2018 Asian Games.