Military chief: Wherever there’s a trace of Gen. Soleimani some events occur

TEHRAN — Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces said on Tuesday that wherever there is a trace of martyr Qassem Soleimani, some events occur.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri made the remarks at a commemoration ceremony held for General Soleimani in Kerman.

Lt. Gen. Soleimani, who was assassinated in a U.S. terrorist attack in Baghdad on January 3, 2020, is buried in Kerman, his birthplace.



He added, “After the martyrdom of General Soleimani, we also see that the Americans fled Afghanistan in a humiliating way that they could not even take their allies and spies with themselves, and they are desperately trying to stay fraudulently in Iraq, and they won’t succeed, and in Syria as well.”

The senior commander also said the U.S. is forced to leave the region.

“We will see the shivering of the Zionists and the United States thanks to the blood of martyr Soleimani,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the military chief named Kerman as the capital of the Islamic Resistance, saying, “We make a pact with ourselves to continue the path of the martyrs and martyr Soleimani until we have a soul in the body and to stand and resist for the ideals of Imam Khomeini (RA) and the martyrs.”

He also praised the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s description of martyr Soleimani. From the point of view of the Leader, Bagheri said, General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis should be seen as a school of thought.

He added, “The school of thought has depth, originality, roots, accuracy and precision and has fundamental effects and is historical, honorable and inspiring and the Soleimani school will play a role in educating the generation of this nation and the oppressed and Muslim nations of the world.”

Stating that the school of martyr Soleimani is not clarified yet, the senior commander added, “We are currently at the peak of this incident and do not have a proper understanding of the Soleimani school, and this school becomes clearer over time, and although martyr Soleimani is a person, this person is a legend and has a school of thought.”

Bagheri added, “God blessed martyr Soleimani from early youth during the holy defense to the day of martyrdom. He served in the fronts indefatigably and without interruption in various forms, and taught lessons to us and it is up to us to recite them and pass on from generation to generation.”