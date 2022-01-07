Historical sites struggle with flood disasters in southern Iran

TEHRAN – Flash floods have inflicted serious damage to several historical sites and buildings across Hormozgan province in southern Iran.

Initial estimates suggest about 85 billion rials (some $286,000) are needed for the restoration of the sites, ISNA quoted provincial tourism chief Sohrab Banavand as saying on Friday.

Amongst the flood-hit structures are a public bathhouse and seven fortresses including the 16th-century Qal'eh Portoghaliha, which was constructed by Portuguese colonizers on Hormuz Island, the official noted.

Moreover, torrential rain triggered flooding in the provinces of Fars, Kerman, and Sistan-Baluchestan claiming the lives of at least eight people.

Known as the province of islands, Hormozgan is located on the northern coasts of the Persian Gulf. It embraces scenic islands among which Kish, Hormuz, Hengam, and Qeshm are the most beautiful ones and top tourist destinations in southern Iran.

AFM