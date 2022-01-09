EU lawmaker says Gen. Soleimani's 'heroic struggles’ against terrorism will never be forgotten

TEHRAN - A member of the European Parliament has condemned the U.S. for assassinating Iran’s top anti-terror hero Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, saying “their heroic struggles against terrorism will never be forgotten.”

In a tweet on January 3, Clare Daly said the “legacy” of these two commanders “will prevail,” Press TV reported.

“Thinking today of #GeneralSoleimani & #AbuMahdialMuhandis unlawfully assassinated by the #US on this day two years ago. #Anti_terrorism_hero. Their heroic struggles against terrorism will never be forgotten..their legacy will prevail,” Daly wrote.

Daly embedded in her tweet a Twitter post by the Iranian embassy in Croatia, in which the diplomatic mission had hailed General Soleimani’s effort to restore regional peace and fight against the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group.

The embassy said former U.S. president Donald Trump, who ordered the assassination, aimed to save Daesh terrorists by conducting such a heinous act.

“Efforts to bring peace to the region and the fight to save defenseless people from a demon called Daesh, were great concerns of Qassem Soleimani. With the assassination of the Iranian General, Trump sought to save Daesh criminals and protect Obama’s legacy,” the Iranian embassy tweeted.

General Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC Quds Force, and his Iraqi comrade al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were martyred along with their companions in a U.S. drone strike authorized by Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Both commanders were highly revered across West Asia because of their key role in fighting Daesh in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

The comments by Daly comes as Iranians, Iraqis, Syrians, Lebanese and Yemenis marked the memories of General Soleimani and al-Muhandis in recent days.

General Soleimani “never dies”

Pablo Jofre Leal, a Chilean analyst, believes that General Soleimani is “one of those characters who never dies.”

“After all, his legacy is imperishable,” adds Jofre Leal, author of Palestine: Chronicle of the Zionist occupation.

In an interview with the Tehran Times, Leal says General Soleimani has turned into an example in the peoples' struggle against hegemony.

By assassinating General Soleimani, Trump and his inner circle sought to strengthen the support of the Zionist lobby and facilitate his reelection bid, the Chilean analyst remarks.

He says General Soleimani reminds one of Commander Ernesto Che Guevara’s famous quotation: “Remember that the highest rank that the human species can reach is to be a revolutionary.”

Leal also says the U.S. assassinated the Iranian commander “because he represented the ideals that imperialism and its Zionist and Wahhabi partners hate the most: idealism, courage, honesty, bravery, dedication, sacrifice, international solidarity.”

In 2014, when Daesh unleashed its campaign of terror in Iraq, Iranian military advisers rushed to the aid of Iraqi armed forces on Baghdad’s request, helping them reverse Daesh’s gains and ultimately liberate their entire homeland from the unimaginably violent group some three years later.

Iran’s helping hand in fight against Daesh

In April 2021, Mick Wallace, an independent Irish member of the European Parliament (MEP), also described the rise of Takfiri terror in Iraq as an outcome of Washington’s 2003 invasion of the Arab country, saying neighboring Iran, unlike the U.S., gave Baghdad a helping hand in its fight against the Daesh terrorist group.

In a post on his twitter account, Wallace said former U.S. president Barack Obama refused to help Iraq, but Iran assisted the Arab country with its counter-terrorism battle.

Daesh “grew from destruction of Iraq following illegal US Invasion, with many coming from prisons where US tortured inmates. When Iraq asked Obama for help to fight ISIS, he refused —Iran came to their aid,” Wallace tweeted.

At the same time, he added, the U.S. along with the Israeli regime and its Persian Gulf Arab allies armed the Takfiri militants to wreak havoc in Syria.

Wallace, who paid a visit to Iraq in 2021, hailed Iran’s support for Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) or Hashd al-Sha’abi, the government-sponsored umbrella group that made sacrifices in confronting Daesh elements.

“The Iraq Government sought US + EU help to fight ISIS in 2014 but were refused. It was Iran who helped Popular Mobilization Forces to fight ISIS which grew from illegal US Occupation — Europe should be grateful for PMF sacrifices, not demonize them,” he tweeted.