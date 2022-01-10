Iranian children awarded at Chinese art exhibition

TEHRAN – Several Iranian children have won prizes at the 7th Asian Children’s Art Exhibition & Competition recently held in Liaoning Province, China.

Nahal Dideban won first prize, while Bahar Nasirian and Anahid Amuzesh were selected as runners-up.

In addition, Maryam Najafi, Asal Ebrahimpur, Ava Fazeli and Mahta Sarkui were among the third prize winners.

The children are members of Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA - Kanoon).

500 paintings by children from 13 Asian countries competed in the exhibition, which was organized on the themes of health, friendship and unity.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization also organizes a children’s painting exhibition every year at the Shanghai World Mart, the venue of the Shanghai Art Fair.

The SCO Secretariat has always supported the promotion of creative projects involving youth and children, aimed at consolidating friendship among the peoples of SCO countries, and promoting tolerance and respect for cultural diversity.

The SCO currently comprises China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as Iran is one of four observer states of the organization.

Numerous children from the different branches of Kanoon across the country have participated in international art and cultural events across the world.

Kimia Purrezai won a Grand Prize for Individual Work at the 5th edition of the Piatra Neamt Creative International Art Competition for Children in Romania.

Photo: Painting by Nahal Dideban won first prize at the 7th Asian Children’s Art Exhibition & Competition in Liaoning Province, China.

MMS/YAW