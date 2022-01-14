Canada’s behavior based on double standards: MP

TEHRAN — Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament, has called for the extradition of Iranian financial criminals living in foreign countries, including Canada.

Meshkini said that Iran has concluded memorandums of understanding on extradition of criminals with some countries in the world and this procedure is bilateral.

He added, “Meanwhile, countries that are members of the international police (Interpol) also have a duty to return economic and financial criminals to their countries.”

Referring to Canada's refusal to extradite criminals to Iran, the MP said economic criminals such as Mahmoud Khavari, a former banker, have fled to Canada, and the country is very reluctant to send them home.

Pointing to Canada's inaction despite claims of respect for democratic values, human rights and fight against corruption, he added, “In other words, the behavior of Canadians in this area is completely political and based on double standards.”

The Ottawa government’s refusal to extradite embezzlers has made the Iranians call Canada the “paradise of thieves”.