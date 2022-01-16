MP: We must make good use of neighboring countries’ capacities

TEHRAN— A member of the National Security Committee of the Iranian parliament has said that concluding a long-term agreement between Iran and China could help circumvent sanctions on Iran.

“We must make good use of the capacity of neighboring countries,” Fada Hossein Maleki said on Sunday.

About the launch of the implementation of the 25-year strategic agreement between Iran and China, Maleki said it is one of the most important developments.

“The two countries are supposed to use only their own capacities in this agreement, and the implementation of this agreement has nothing to do with the outcome of the Vienna talks and will not be affected by it,” he added.

He added that the implementation of the 25-year agreement sends an important message to the West that they can no longer escalate their oppressive sanctions against Iran, the MP said.

Maleki, a former Iranian diplomat, said Iran is determined to use its special geographical location and capacities to strengthen economic and trade relations with the outside world, saying, “China is a powerful country in the field of trade. Of course, the Chinese know very well that Iran is also a powerful country and they need us.”

Maleki stressed, “In the agreement between Iran and China, there is no way that whatever the Chinese government wants will be implemented, and Iran's demands must be carefully implemented.”

Noting that the Iran-China agreement is based on the interests of the two countries, he continued by saying that after the issue of concluding a long-term agreement between Iran and China was first reported in the media, the Westerners became angry because they are well aware that trade relations between the two Asian countries could seriously weaken the status of the West, especially in the economic field.

Regarding Iran's expectations from China, the representative of Zahedan in the parliament said, “The Chinese should accept and implement a series of commitments, especially regarding the purchase of oil from Iran. There are also other serious issues that need to be examined skillfully and implemented in the Iran-China agreement. Both countries need each other and we need trade and economic relations with China.”

Maleki outlined that the agreement could lead to circumvention of sanctions on Iran, referring to concerns among certain Western countries about a long-term agreement between Iran and China.

He added, “Iran no longer puts all its capabilities in the basket of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and relations with the West and we must make good use of the capacity to communicate with neighboring countries.”

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, is the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal.

The MP added that conclusion of long-term agreements between Iran and neighboring countries will force the Westerners to abandon their misconception that Iran would be in trouble without them.

“The Westerners should know that so far they have not taken any positive action towards Iran and have only aggravated the problems and troubles of our country, so we should not wait for them,” the former diplomat concluded.

