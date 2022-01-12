Iranian commander: We build highly advanced military equipment

TEHRAN — Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras said on Wednesday that today Iran has reached a degree of self-sufficiency that is able to produce technologically advanced arms.

“We do not buy weapons from outside and we make the best ourselves,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy commander of the Army said Iran is in a situation that it can respond to any military threat.

The general was indirectly referring to the Zionist regime which has intensified military threats against Iran as talks are underway in Vienna to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The Army official said the complaints that Israel is making are because it does not have the power to face Iran militarily because it knows that if it receives a response from Iran, “it will not rise again.”

Threat of cyberspace

In another part of his remarks, Dadras described cyberspace as a threat and an opportunity, saying, “Although we can learn a lot from cyberspace and the Internet, but in addition, the emergence of Satanism in cyberspace is more.”

He said that cyberspace is entangled with people’s daily lives to change the color of the Iranian culture and values.

“Be careful that today an enemy is always by our side that threatens each of us and in any topic can be effective in cyberspace,” he warned.

The commander stated that these threats did not exist in the last 10 years.

He also described courage as one of the prominent characteristics of the Iranian youth, adding the youth during the Sacred Defense were able to resist well and create heroic scenes and receive the reward of martyrdom through religious courage and decency.

The Sacred Defense refers to Iran’s resistance against the invading Saddam army in the 1980s.

The general also cited wisdom, tolerance, and sense of responsibility as the characteristics of an “efficient fighter”, suggesting what can help the servicemen in the field of action is “patience, endurance, and wisdom.”

The commander said serving in the armed forces is a difficult job, adding that while serving in the hard work, everyone in the Army should thank God that they have been entrusted with the success of defending the country.

Referring to the insecurities and problems that have existed in the region in recent years, Dadras concluded that despite all the unrest and events in the neighboring countries, Iran is in complete security.

