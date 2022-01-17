Belgian companies eager to take part in Iran’s housing projects

TEHRAN – A member of the Iran-Belgium Chamber of Commerce has said Belgian companies are interested in participation in Iran’s housing construction projects including the government’s newly started National Housing Movement.

According to Vahik Shahinian, the negotiations between Iran and Belgium on cooperation in the housing and construction sector go back to the Iranian calendar year 1386 (ended in March 2008) when a joint seminar was held between the companies of the two countries on exploring the capacities of the Iranian construction market.

“Belgian companies have shown in practice that they are willing to cooperate in Iran’s construction projects with advanced technologies and investment, but at that time there was not enough follow-up by Iran,” Shahinian told IRNA on Monday.

The official noted that most of the mentioned Belgian companies are active in the field of modern construction materials and they can establish factories in Iran for manufacturing basic building parts with new materials.

“The production of main building parts using new technologies will eliminate human errors; these manufactured parts are ready for transfer to projects and will be assembled into larger sections at the site,” he added.

The official noted that the Belgian side is also ready to consider other proposals from Iran for partnership in housing construction projects.

“Iran needs real and direct cooperation with large manufacturing companies and successful mass construction builders all around the world, to be able to better manage its accumulated construction needs and develop this sector,” Shahinian added.

The Iranian government is currently pursuing a plan to build over two million affordable housing units for less privileged classes and in this regard, large domestic companies are bidding to participate in this national project.

Back in November 2021, Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi had said the land for the construction of 2.4 million affordable housing units was prepared and allocated across the country.

The official noted that in the first phase of the new program, the construction of two million housing units has been put on the agenda and the share of each province has been determined.

Earlier this month, IRNA reported that following the government’s public call for the registration of people needing affordable housing units under the framework of the National Housing Movement, over 2.387 million people have registered in this program.

EF/MA