Industry ministry to pay special attention to guilds

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin has said his ministry is going to pay special attention to guilds during his tenure, the ministry’s news portal Shata reported.

Fatemi-Amin made the remarks in a meeting of the Iran Chamber of Guilds board of directors in Tehran on Sunday.

Guilds have played an irreplaceable and valuable role in the country's economy both before the Islamic Revolution and after it, and also during the imposed war, and the sanctions, the minister stressed.

Referring to the reform of the structure of the Industry Ministry, he said: "[in the new structure] we were looking for real integration of the trade, industry and mining industries. In this approach, we especially emphasized various issues regarding guilds and they have been considered in all operational steps of the way.”

EF/MA