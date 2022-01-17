Former Iran volleyball federation president Yazdani Khorram laid to rest

TEHRAN – Former Iranian federations of volleyball and wrestling Mohammadreza Yazdani Khorram was laid to rest in Tehran’s Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery on Monday.

The sports officials, players and the fans attended the funeral ceremony.

He passed away early Sunday at the age of 75 due to a heart attack.

Yazdani Khorram served as head of Iran volleyball federation from 1989 to 2006 and made fundamental changes to the sport.

He also was president of the wrestling federation from 2006 to 2011.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to the Yazdani Khorram family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.