Problems regarding export revenue re-injection resolved

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has said the problems regarding the obligations of the country’s exporters for returning their foreign currency revenues to the country have been resolved, the TPO portal reported.

Referring to the resolutions proposed by the Forex Action Committee that were approved at the 14th meeting of the Government’s Economic Coordination Council, Alireza Peyman-Pak said: "Based on these resolutions, part of the problems related to exporters' foreign exchange obligations will be resolved after three years."

According to the official, exporters which haven’t provided the information regarding their activities since the Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended in March 2019), have been given a new opportunity to submit the mentioned information by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20).

EF/MA