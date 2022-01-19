National Seal of Excellence awarded to 11 Iranian handicrafts

TEHRAN – The National Seal of Excellence has been granted to 11 high-quality works handcrafted by artisans of the west-central Hamedan province, the deputy provincial tourism chief has announced.

Handmade copper dishes, kilim carpets, pottery, and hand-made rings are among the works awarded with the National Seal of Excellence, Hashem Mazaheri said on Wednesday.

So far, that prestigious award has been given to 100 handicrafts and traditional arts made by artisans and craftsmen in Hamedan, the official added.

The National Seal of Excellence is given to high-quality, selected works to support craftspeople, improve the quality of their works preserve the originality of this industry, and create sustainable employment.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

ABU/AFM