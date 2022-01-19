Kerman floods: historical sites affected

TEHRAN – Recent floods in Kerman have inflicted damage to some historical sites across the southern Iranian province. Local authorities have said the flooding has never brought and historical site down to earth but the extent of damage is unclear.

“No historical monument has been destroyed as the result of recent rains and flooding so far, but the showering rain has damaged some historical places and monuments, and experts are estimating the damage,” IRNA quoted the deputy provincial tourism chief as saying on Wednesday.

Over the past few days, cultural heritage experts of the province have paid regular visits to historical places and monuments in different parts of Kerman in order to monitor and assess potential damage, Mojtaba Shafiei said.

“The most amount of damage has been inflicted to the adobe Rayen fortress, which dates back to the times of Sasanian dynasty (226-651) and even deeper, and some monuments located in the cities of Kerman and Baft.”

Rayen is also famous for its handicrafts. Some natives of Rayen are very skillful at crafting metal works particularly making knives. Paleontologists believe that Rayen is the undetected treasure that can divulge untold secrets of the past. Rayen requires and deserves more exploration and examination.

The big and sprawling Kerman province has been a cultural melting pot since antiquity, blending Persians with subcontinental tribe dwellers. It is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque, and Shahdad Desert to name a few.

AFM