What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Khak Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Mojtaba Ramzi.

The exhibition entitled “Casino Aden” will run until February 21 at the gallery located at 1 Jila St. off Basiri St, Qolhak crossing.



Sculpture

* Sculptures by Hossein Nakhaei are on view in an exhibition at Negah Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Desert” will continue until February 9 at the gallery located at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.



Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Hossein Tamjid is currently underway at Homa Gallery.

Entitled “Try to Be a Rainbow”, the exhibit will run until February 1 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Sara Keshmiri are currently on view in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit named “Shell” runs until February 2 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* Mojdeh Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Alireza Asanlu.

Entitled “We’ll Meet at the Resurrection”, the exhibit will run until February 1 at the gallery located at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

* Paintings by Bita Vakili are being shown in an exhibition now underway at E1 Gallery.

The exhibit will run until February 4 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.



Lithograph

* Art Center Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of lithographs created by Hossein Zenderudi during the 1970s.

The exhibit will continue until January 25 at the gallery located at 145 North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.



Multimedia

* Hanieh Daneshpajuh, Mahsa Davanian, Faranak Mohebi, Adel Motallebi, Zahra Rahimi and several other artists are displaying their latest works in various media in an exhibition at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibition named “Inner Sense” will continue until January 25 at the gallery, which is located at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

* Artworks in various media by Yekta Hadi, Reyhaneh Taqi, Elnaz Moradizadeh, Ataefeh Fotuhi, Mina Salehi, Razieh Riahi and several other artists are currently on view in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Beyond the Dream” will run until February 1 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* A Gallery is hosting an exhibition of artworks in various media by Sara Sassani, Afsaneh Salimbayati, Zohreh Salimi, Zohreh Solati and Nazli Abbaspur.

The exhibit named “Alien to Another” will run until January 31 at the gallery that can be found at 7 Arshad Alley, Azodi St. off Karim Khan St.

MMS/YAW