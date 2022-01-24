Iranian, Iraqi red crescent societies to boost co-op

TEHRAN – The red crescent societies of Iran and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding aiming to enhance cooperation in different fields.

Pirhossein Kolivand, president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, and Yassin Ahmed Abbas, president of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society, signed the MOU in Baghdad on Sunday.

The agreement emphasizes the need to exchange experience in the areas of education and training, as well as rescue and relief operations.

The Iranian side will hold educational and training courses related to crisis management, establish water and healthcare facilities, and launch workshops in Iraq.

The Iraqi side will provide the necessary infrastructure for offering medical services during religious events in Iraq and facilitate customs procedures for importing Iranian-made medicine.

IRCS services worldwide

At present, the Iranian Red Crescent Society provides medical services to people in 13 Asian, African, and Latin American countries.

Currently, some 14 medical facilities are offering humanitarian, relief, and health services to the deprived people in 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Niger, and Ecuador.

The IRCS polyclinic center includes various departments such as laboratory, pharmacy, radiology and physiotherapy, and general practitioners along with obstetricians, gynecologists, internal medicine, pediatrics, ophthalmologists, and dentists.

