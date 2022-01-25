Over 10,000 rural water supply projects to be implemented in 4 years

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Ministry plans to implement over 10,000 water supply projects in rural areas across the country in the next four years, an official with Water and Wastewater Company of Iran announced.

According to Shahin Pakrouh, the deputy managing director of the company for engineering and development affairs, over 78 major water supply projects are also going to be implemented in urban areas, IRIB reported.

Pakrouh noted that the parliament and the government are currently collaborating in order to secure the necessary funding for the implementation of the mentioned projects.

He further mentioned the surge in water consumption across the country and stated that implementing water supply projects is not going to resolve the country’s water problems if proper consumption management programs are not also envisioned.

The official further said that currently, the demand for water is much more than the supply and there is a great imbalance in this regard.

According to Pakrouh, considering the significant decrease in rainfall and consequently, the decline of the country’s water resources, the upward trend of water consumption has created serious problems.

“It is clear that in addition to development measures, we must also improve managerial efficiency,” he said.

Iran has been wrestling with severe drought over the past decade and the situation is expected to get worsened in the future.

According to the World Meteorological Organization's multiannual forecast, in the next five years, Iran’s average rainfall will decline by 75 percent, and the temperature rises by 50-75 percent compared to the long-term average.

Back in March 2021, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology announced the preparation of a national document for preserving water resources, managing drought, and soil erosion and protecting the environment.

Optimization of water consumption, protection of the environment, management of sand and dust storms (SDSs), and reduction of pollutants in water, air, and soil were the four main themes of the mentioned document.

