Iranian government: Interim nuclear agreement is out of question

TEHRAN — Iran’s government spokesman reiterated on Tuesday that an interim nuclear agreement is certainly not on Iran’s agenda.

“As has been stated many times, the issue of an interim agreement is not on the agenda of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the negotiating team is focused on lifting the oppressive sanctions in a stable and secure manner,” Ali Bahadori Jahromi said in his weekly presser.

The spokesman then went on to say that in his visit to Moscow last week President Ebrahim Raisi did not discuss an interim agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“During the trip to Russia, there was no discussion about an interim agreement, and a return of all parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) and the effective lifting of all sanctions have been emphasized.”

Results of trip to Russia will soon be felt by the people

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bahadori Jahromi said that people will soon feel the outcomes of Raisi’s visit to Moscow.

The meeting between Raisi and Putin last for three hours.

The ministers of petroleum, economy and transport also held talks with their counterparts.

“During this trip, bilateral and multilateral issues were discussed in all areas, and extensive agreements were made…, agreements in the fields of oil and railways were concluded between the two countries,” he elaborated.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov also held extensive talks.

Iran and Russia plan to sign a 20-year cooperation agreement. The two sides are working on the details of the agreement.

The government spokesman said arranging such number of working meetings and drafting plans in such a short time are unique.

He said economic and commercial issues as well as political, scientific and cultural issues were the main focus of talks.