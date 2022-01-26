Neighboring countries to attend Tehran tourism fair

TEHRAN – Exhibitors and travel insiders from neighboring countries are planning to participate in the 15th Tehran International Tourism Exhibition, which will be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from January 29 to February 1.

“The participation of representatives from neighboring countries in this edition of the exhibition is certain,” said deputy tourism minister Ali-Asghar Shalbafian, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The exhibition will be attended by trade delegations from Pakistan, Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Oman, the official added.

In addition, there will be B2B meetings with companies from China and some European countries, especially in the field of health and medical tourism, he noted.

During this edition of the exhibition, there will be a focus on supporting tourism and handicrafts as well as paying attention to the development of tourism in the western provinces of the country, he explained.

Food, agriculture, and health tourism will also be given serious attention, he added.

The event will be held following health protocols and social distancing rules, he underlined.

Earlier this week, CHTN reported that panels of travel experts, tour operators, and hoteliers have been invited to hold specialized meetings and workshops during the 15th Tehran International Tourism Exhibition.

The Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ministry has formulated various events for the upcoming Tehran fair, of which 62 professional meetings and workshops have been finalized so far, the report added.

Adventure tourism for the disabled, desert excursions, new travel destinations, Involvement of local communities, emerging travel markets, medical and health tourism, ecotourism, agritourism, pilgrimage, and electronic tourism resources are among themes for the events, the news agency said.

ABU/AFM

