Goalkeeper Beiranvand biopic opens Fajr Film Festival

TEHRAN – The 40th edition of the Fajr Film Festival opened on Monday at Tehran’s Milad Tower with screening “Beyro”, a sports drama on the life story of Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Directed by Morteza Aliabbas-Mirzai, the film focuses on the odyssey teenager Beiranvand embarks on from his birthplace Sarab-e Yas, a small village in the Lorestan region, to Tehran in 2011 when he made his debut in Naft Tehran.

In his recent interview published by the Persian service of Honaronline, Aliabbas-Mirzai talked about his strong desire to make a sports movie in praise of hope and social responsibility.

In his massive study on several sports personalities, he came to the conclusion that Beiranvand is the most appropriate one.

“Because, he is a living sports personality… and in addition, he had neither money nor a friend at court, and he does not blame anyone else for his problems,” he said.

The film is competing in the official section of the festival, which will end on February 11 with the announcement of winners.

The festival will open to the general public starting tomorrow as filmgoers will be required to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination.

However, the organizers have not put any limit on theater occupation despite reports from the health authorities warning about the increase of Omicron infections in the country.

A lineup of 22 films, most made by the new generation of Iranian filmmakers, will be competing in the festival for a Crystal Simorgh.

Veteran filmmaker Masud Kimiai withdrew himself from the competition for best director award last week as his noir “Killing the Traitor” is competing in other categories.

He made the decision following the announcement of the jury, which embraces actor Shahab Hossein, who criticized Kimiai at the 2020 Fajr festival after Kimiai withdrew his previous film from the event in sympathy for the victims of the Ukrainian airliner that was shot down shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 167 passengers and 9 crew members.

Reza Mirkarimi is another big name competing with his “Night Watchman” starring Mohsen Kiai and Vishka Asayesh. No information about the plot has been published as yet.

Celebrated director Kiumars Purahmad has made a cameo appearance in the movie.

Another big name is Ebrahim Hatamikia who will participate in the festival as a producer for his son Yusef’s debut feature, “Golden Night”. No details have been revealed about the film.

Yusef worked with his father as an assistant director in “Che” about the guerrilla war commander Mostafa Chamran.

“The Loser Man” by Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian and “The Situation of Mehdi” by Hadi Hejazifar are other highlights of the lineup.

Photo: “Beyro” directed by Morteza Aliabbas-Mirzai.

