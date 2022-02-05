Over a ton of narcotics seized in southeastern border

TEHRAN – The anti-narcotics police have seized over a ton of drugs in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan, commander of border guards Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said.

Security forces in the Jaleq border area of Saravan city obtained clues of the intention of drug traffickers to enter the country, and with careful operations, succeeded in discovering the narcotics shipment, he stated, IRNA reported on Saturday.

In this operation, 629 kilograms of methamphetamine were confiscated from smugglers, he stated, adding, in another operation also 654 kilograms of opium and a vehicle have been confiscated.

Iran holds record for narcotics confiscation worldwide

Iran holds the record for narcotics confiscation in the world, Eskandar Momeni, the director of headquarters for the fight against narcotics, said in December 2021.

However, great achievements in the field of countermeasures have been gained, and the United Nations has officially announced that 90 percent of opium, 70 percent of morphine, and 20 percent of world heroin have been discovered by Iran.

Iran holds the record for narcotics confiscation in the world. Last year, about 1,200 tons of drugs were discovered, which was the highest rate of discovery in the world,” he explained.

According to figures released by the United Nations in 2000, Afghanistan produced about 200 tons of narcotics, but in 2018, it has grown to 9,500 tons.

In other words, the production of narcotics has increased fifty times, which has doubled the need for prevention efforts, he highlighted.

Despite the conditions caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the imposition of harsh sanctions against the country, fortunately, with the efforts of anti-narcotics police in 2020, drug detection increased by 41 percent.

After the Islamic Revolution (in 1979), 3,800 were martyred, 12,000 were wounded and disabled in the fight against drug trafficking.

The UNODC has praised Iran’s efforts to fight against narcotics trafficking on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The organization also officially announced that the world’s first place in the discovery of opium, heroin, and morphine belongs to Iran.

According to UNODC, Iran remains one of the major transit routes for drug trafficking from Afghanistan to European countries and has had a leading role at the global level in drug-control campaigns.

UNODC World Drug Report 2020 estimates that in 2018, 91 percent of world opium, 48 percent of the world morphine, and 26 percent of the world heroin were seized by Iran.

