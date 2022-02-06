Ahvaz Oil Show hosting 210 exhibitors

TEHRAN- Ahvaz Specialized Oil Industry Exhibition (Ahvaz Oil Show) kicked off on Sunday at Ahvaz International Permanent Fair Campus, Shana reported.

The four-day exhibition is hosting 210 domestic companies in Ahvaz, the capital city of Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province.

This industrial event is organized with the policy and support of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), Arvandan Oil and Gas Company (AOGC), and Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) and welcomes 210 domestic companies and manufacturers, including manufacturers of parts and equipment for the oil industry, contractors of oil megaprojects, knowledge-based companies operating in science and technology parks and university growth centers.

As reported, some specialized sessions and seminars are planned to be held on the sidelines of the exhibition, among them it could be referred to the meeting on introduction of investment opportunities in the large environmental project of collecting flare gases in the south oil fields and West Karoun oil fields.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, some drilling equipment, some spare parts, and some instrumentation engineering items will be also unveiled.

