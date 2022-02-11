Taliban says committed to Iran’s water rights

TEHRAN — In a statement on Friday, the Taliban Ministry of Water and Energy announced that Kabul is committed to the Iran-Afghanistan Water Agreement and announced the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan is ready to implement the water rights agreement with the Iranian side.

The pronouncement of commitment to water share was made by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid through Twitter.

The statement said that in connection with the management of the Helmand River, it will adhere to all legal, technical issues and annexes to the water treaty signed between Iran and Afghanistan in 1351.

The ministry stressed that it is ready to cooperate with friendly and neighboring country of Iran in an atmosphere of trust to implement the provisions of this permanent agreement.

On March 13, 1973, Iran and Afghanistan signed a water agreement on the Helmand River water rights.

According to the agreement, Iran must receive 820 million cubic meters of water from the Helmand River.

In his press briefing on January 31, Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, stressed that the ministry is seriously pursuing the implementation of the water rights agreement.

“Unfortunately, despite the fact that the governing body of Afghanistan has announced that this right is definite and they have opened the dam, but the water has not arrived. It is important to us how committed the governing body is to international and bilateral law,” Khatibzadeh said in response to a question posed by the Tehran Times correspondent.