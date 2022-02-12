Aveh site capable of becoming center for archaeological research 

TEHRAN - The historical site of Aveh, near Saveh, the central province of Markazi, can become one of the country's most important archaeological research bases, Saveh’s tourism chief has announced.

The historical site is considered one of the most important cities during the Islamic era with its predominantly Shia population, ISNA quoted Reza Ayyaz as saying on Saturday.

According to the results of the last season of excavation, about 110 hectares of this historic city have been buried under the ground, including caravanserai, reservoirs, bazaars, and other important historical layers, the official added.

Aveh’s Shah Abbasi caravanserai is a part of the site and about 70% has already been repaired and restored however, due to limited funds, the restoration will be done in phases, he explained.

During the Mongol era, the historical site was abandoned for unknown reasons, and after years and due to the weather factors, it eventually collapsed into rubble and was buried, he mentioned.

Despite excavations in 2006, accurate knowledge and understanding of the history of this area, which is estimated to date back to 5,000 years ago, require research and archeological work, which has been halted due to financial constraints, he noted.

This historical site, which now spans approximately 75 hectares, has been registered as a national heritage site

Soaked in history and culture, Saveh is situated in the north of Markazi province at a height of 995 meters above sea level. The climate of this city is warm and semi-arid in the east by vicinity to desert and cold in the mountainous region of the west.

Markazi province is considered the industrial capital of the country. It is rich in natural, historical, cultural, and religious attractions.

Hand-woven carpets and kilims, made in its cities including Farahan, Sarugh, Lilivan, Senejan, and Vafs are known internationally.

