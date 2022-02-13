Iran to open trade center in Sulaymaniyah

TEHRAN - Iran's Consul General in Sulaymaniyah Mehdi Shoushtari has said the Islamic Republic plans to open a trade center in the region for promoting Iranian products, IRNA reported.

According to Shoushtari, over 30 knowledge-based companies and representatives of 100 major Iranian commodity brands are going to be presented and promoted at the mentioned center.

Speaking with the representatives of Kermanshah Province’s private sector on Saturday, the official underlined the development of trade with neighbors as one of the priorities of the 13th government.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry pursues four major export policies, the first of which is to increase product quality and branding of exported goods,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of standardization and continued: "The third policy is the diversification of products; currently, we have a good situation in construction materials, fruits, and fuel, but in the medical equipment, medicine, agricultural machinery, furniture, and clothes despite having the capacity to export to Iraq, unfortunately, we are far behind from our competitors, and our production units must work in these areas as well.”

