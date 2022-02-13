Venezuelan ambassador says Islamic Revolution had significant impact on entire world

TEHRAN— Venezuela's ambassador to Tehran has said the 1979 Islamic Revolution had a significant impact on Venezuela and other Latin American countries as well as the entire world.

"We in Latin America have enormous respect for the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian people, and the Iranian leadership, who have set a magnificent example for us," Carlos Antonio Alcala Cordones told IRNA on Saturday.

The envoy also stated that the revolutions in Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela share a resistance and rejection to U.S. imperialism and its hegemonic policies and doctrines.

"These policies are opposed by the Islamic Revolution [in Iran], the Cuban Revolution, and the Venezuelan Bolivarian Revolution," he continued.

Cordones recognized parallels between the Iranian and Venezuelan revolutions, saying that both were against imperialist and hegemonic regimes such as the U.S. and Israel.

Other similarities, he noted, include the holding of a referendum in both countries to consult with the people concerning the constitution, as well as both countries' participation in decision-making through elections.

'States subject to U.S. sanctions should band together'

The ambassador emphasized the importance of forming a bloc comprised of Iran, Venezuela, Russia, China, and others against the U.S., which has put sanctions on all of them.

"One measure that can assist us in confronting the United States and its allies is to unite, share experience and information, socialize, and build a bloc among sanctioned countries... We must unify financially, economically, socially, and culturally in the face of American imperialism, as well as via art, sports, science, and technology," he stated.

"If such a bloc is formed, Iran, Venezuela, Russia, China, and others will be able to help one another against their shared enemy, the White House."

'General Soleimani has been described as a symbol of love and sacrifice’

The envoy praised the character of General Qassem Soleimani, who was martyred by the U.S. in early 2020, saying a visit to Caracas by Iran's top anti-terror commander had a major role in bolstering bilateral relations.

General Soleimani was described by Cordones as "a symbol of devotion and sacrifice for the motherland, government, and sovereignty of Iran, as well as a great example to be followed."

He stated that the famed commander's visit to the Latin American country was critical to the Caracas government and led to the strengthening of ties between the two countries.

On January 3, 2020, General Soleimani and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, were martyred in a U.S. drone strike ordered by ex-President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport.

'Iran has resurrected Venezuela's oil industry'

He also praised Iran for opening Magasis chain stores and pharmacies in Venezuela, adding his countrymen are grateful to Iran because the Islamic Republic, as a friendly and fraternal country, has always backed Venezuela's liberty.

'Iran and Venezuela should strengthen ties'

Cordones emphasized that Venezuela's late president, Hugo Chavez, was the one who restarted a positive relationship with Iran, and that the current administration in Caracas is following in his footsteps.

He further stated that during his three-year stay in Iran, the two countries boosted bilateral interactions and signed various agreements to strengthen cooperation in energy, tourism, food industry, military, healthcare, and security sectors.

Furthermore, the envoy thanked Iran for sending ships carrying fuel, food, and other products to Venezuela at a critical moment and for playing a critical role in rebuilding the country's oil industry.

