Diplomat: Iran has shown necessary goodwill to reach a good agreement

TEHRAN — The Iranian ambassador to Greece gave an interview to Greek City Times on Friday. Ahmad Naderi touched on many important issues, from moves to reestablish ties with Saudi Arabia to the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna.

The following are excerpts from the interview:

“We do not forget that in those days the friendly Greek people supported the Iranian revolution with marches and demonstrations.”

“The Iranian revolution was a socio-political movement with significant results and implications on various political, economic, cultural, scientific, and social dimensions.”

“It proposes sustainable political independence, the creation of a state based on religious democracy, balanced foreign policy, and maximum people participation in determining their fate by participating in electoral processes.”

“The issue of the complete lifting of U.S. sanctions in order to benefit Iran from the financial aspects of the JCPOA is very basic and is the ‘red line’ of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, despite the non-fulfillment of its commitments and the breaches of the agreements by the other side, has so far shown the necessary goodwill to reach a good agreement and expects the other parties, especially the American side, to take the necessary decisions, recognizing the legal rights and requirements of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“The JCPOA parties should not expect the cost of catastrophic and erroneous decisions, including Trump’s illegal withdrawal from the deal, to be paid for out of the pockets of the Iranian people.”

“Basically, we do not recognize a country by the name of Israel.”

“It is an occupying power that has occupied the Palestinian territories with violence, aggression and apartheid, while for several years they have been ignoring the demands of the international community and the UN resolutions for the evacuation of the occupied territories.”

“Instead of being held accountable in an international tribunal for decades of crimes, genocide and state terrorism, as well as for the production of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, the illegal Israeli state is, unfortunately, appearing as a plaintiff threatening the people of other countries, like the great people of Iran.”

“If the occupying Israeli regime had the strength and courage to attack the Islamic Republic of Iran, it certainly would have done so by now.”

“The apartheid regime in Israel is well aware that the slightest attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran will bring a decisive and catastrophic response.”

“Iran and Saudi Arabia are two important Islamic countries in the Middle East and friendship and cooperation between them can make a significant contribution to peace, stability and security in the region.”

“We have repeatedly stated our readiness to re-establish contacts, hold talks and resolve existing problems and disputes. The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a conversation with the Iraqi Prime Minister, also welcomed the talks with Saudi Arabia.”

“We therefore welcome the diplomatic mobilization and the efforts of the government and people of Iraq to promote a culture of dialogue to expand cooperation in the region, and in particular the positive role of Iraq in the negotiations between Tehran and Riyadh.”



