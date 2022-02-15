Tehran opens permanent exhibit in Seoul to mark 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations

TEHRAN – On Thursday, the Iranian Embassy opened a permanent exhibition of arts and cultural heritage at the Multicultural Museum in Seoul to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Iran-Korea diplomatic relations.

Iranian music and traditional textiles are the highlights of the exhibit, which marks the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, the Korea Herald reported on Tuesday.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Iranian envoy Saeed Badamchi-Shabestari referred to the long-standing civilizational links between Persia and Silla -- one of the ancient kingdoms of the Korean Peninsula -- dating back about 1,000 years.

The ambassador noted the show would help people understand the rich cultural commonalities between Iran and Korea, as well as the art, culture, history, unique traditions, and customs of Iran.

“The long-standing relationship between Iran and Korea can be symbolically seen in the street names of Teheran-ro (“Tehran Boulevard”) and Seoul-ro, named after capitals of both countries,” said Shabestari.

In addition, the ambassador underlined that exhibition would be valuable for Koreans and foreign residents in Korea to learn about Iran’s ancient civilization and its amazing handicraft traditions.

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Korea-Iran Council President Chun Jeong-bae touched on the 1,500 years of intertwined Korea-Iran relations through Kush Nama’s beautiful love story of a Persian prince and Silla princess.

Kush Nama is a Persian epic poem and part of a mythical history of Iran written by Hakim Iranshan that records a destined encounter between a Persian prince and a princess from Silla.

Chun stressed the popularity of the Korean historical drama “Dae Jang Geum” in Iran, which hit an all-time high with an audience rating of 90 percent. It led to the popularity of Korean home appliances and automobiles among Iranian consumers and helped strengthen the relationship between the two countries. He added that several natural resources and raw materials from Iran had been the basis for the development of Korean industries.

Furthermore, Chun highlighted the presence of Korean companies in Iran‘s energy and construction sectors, and the approximate 3,000 small and medium-sized enterprises which have made significant contributions to the economic development of both countries by trading with Iran, a young country with a population of 83 million and the median age of 30.5 years.

“The opening of the Permanent Exhibition of Iran will serve as a meaningful starting point for the involvement of stagnant bilateral relations,” he said, hoping the pavilion will re-establish friendship, and lead to exchanges, cooperation, and improvement in understanding art and culture.

