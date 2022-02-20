Tehran, Baku to resume flights after two-year hiatus

TEHRAN – Direct flights between Tehran and Baku are scheduled to resume on March 4 following a two-year suspension due to COVID restrictions.

The Azerbaijani low-cost airline Buta Airways will operate the service between Baku and Tehran, which were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Azernews reported.

Special flights from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Tehran Airport and back will be operated once a week - on Fridays.

Various kinds of tickets (Budget, Standard, and Super fares) for the flights are available on the official website of Buta Airways the report said.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights. Passengers traveling on this route should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 72 hours before departure.

Citizens of Iran, upon entering the territory of Azerbaijan, must provide a valid document confirming the full course of vaccination against COVID-19, as well as take PCR testing for coronavirus infection.

Furthermore, passengers traveling from Iran are recommended to have a QR code embedded on the certificate confirming its authenticity. This will help to speed up the formalities at the airport.

AFM