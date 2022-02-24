Iran’s Rakhshani shortlisted for 2022 International Women’s Day awards

TEHRAN - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has released the shortlist for the 2022 International Women’s Day Recognition, with winners to be announced on 8 March’s global celebration of women and gender equality.

Three outstanding female candidates each respectively make up the Leadership and Emerging Leadership category. Three organizations have been shortlisted for the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) and International Federation (IF) category.

The awards primarily recognize women in the Paralympic Movement who inspire and emulate the Paralympic ideals and serve as positive role models. Following hundreds of nominations, this year the shortlisted women and organizations nominated come from Zimbabwe, Malaysia, Iran, Botswana, Singapore, New Zealand, Canada and Mongolia.

The Leadership category recognizes sustained and consistent leadership over a period of time, advocacy, overall contributions and impact promoting and supporting women in sport. Candidates considered included coaches, current or former athletes, administrators and officials.

Rakhshani, current chairperson of the Asian Paralympic Committee’s Women in Sport Committee, has a substantial influence on women in Para sport in Iran.

A two-term vice-president of NPC Iran, she increased the number of females in the Iranian delegation at the Paralympic Games from less than five per cent at the London 2012 to 17 percent at the Rio 2016. Through her athleticism as a Para swimmer, Rakhshani also works to involve communities in physical activity.

Oripa Mubika from Zimbabwe and Malaysian Ras Adiba Radzi are also nominated for the award.

The 2021 winners were Kate Caithness of World Curling Federation (Leadership category), Iranian Para archer Zahra Nemati (Emerging Leadership category) and World Para Powerlifting (National Paralympic Committee/International Federation category).