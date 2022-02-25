Iran’s deputy nuclear chief visits Vienna for technical talks with IAEA

TEHRAN – Behrozu Kamalvandi, the deputy chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (EAOI), has visited Vienna for technical talks between Iran and the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency.

The visit comes as the IAEA Board of Governors plan to hold a regular session soon.

Kamalvandi had recently visited Vienna for talks with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

The visit by Kamalvandi comes as Iran and its negotiating partners have reached a “crucial moment”, according to the European Union’s Enrique Mora, to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

While in Vienna, Kamalvandi held talks with Russian Ambassador to the IAEA, Mikhail Ulyanov, who also represents his country at the Vienna talks between Iran and the remaining members to the JCPOA (Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany) and the United States.

“The chief Iranian negotiator at the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani is in Tehran now. But his colleagues stay in Vienna. Met today with Deputy Head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of #Iran Mr.B. Kamalvandi and Deputy Foreign Minister Mr. R. Najafi,” Ulyanov tweeted on Friday.