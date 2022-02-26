Navidkia steps down as Sepahan coach

TEHRAN – Moharram Navidkia stepped down from his role as head coach of Sepahan football team.

The 40-year-old coach was appointed Sepahan coach in September 2020 as Amir Ghalenoei’s replacement but failed to turn around the team's fortunes.

Sepahan finished in second place last season and sit third in the current season, 13 points adrift of leaders Esteghlal.

The Iranian club will have to represent the country in the 2022 AFC Champion League, where they have been drawn with Al Duhail from Qatar, Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan and the winners of the playoff between Al Taawon from Saudi Arabia and Syrians Al Jaish in Group D.

Former Persepolis coaches Branko Ivankovic and Ali Daei are nominated to replace Navidkia.