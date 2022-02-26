Why Harsin is magnificent hub for Kilim carpets

TEHRAN – Kilim, a flat traditional tapestry-woven rug or carpet, has long been used as a floor covering and is among handicrafts of the village or nomadic people of Iran.

Harsin in the western province of Kermanshah is one of the most important centers of Kilims weaving in Iran and its hand-woven products are internationally known with the same name.

One of the reasons that many men and women of Harsin take up making Kilims is that animal breeding is very common between the families and very high-quality wool is produced in Kermanshah and surrounding cities. In fact, it supplies one hundred percent natural material which has become a specific trait of Harsin Kilims.

According to Visit Iran, there are some similarities between Harsin Kilims and Shiriki Pich of Sirjan which makes it possible that they have affected each other in time. But Harsin Kilims are double-sided and their backgrounds are usually dark blue or red. Other colors such as white, green, crimson red can be seen too.

Geographically, Harsin is situated in the south of the ancient city of Kangavar. Reviewing the reliefs of surrounding archeological sites proves that Kilims and their attractive motifs were created in Harsin at least two hundred years ago. The motifs are made from memory and have passed from one generation to another, and can be divided into four groups of figurative, animal, floral, and geometric motifs.

Each particular design has its local name and is completely inspired by the natural environment and habitat of Harsin.

The weavers use these inspirations and incorporate them into abstract designs so that they can be applied in Kilims. Among the figurative motifs are Cham or Chashm (eye) which is used as a talisman, Dast o Nav Dast (hand in hand) which is a symbol of union and friendship and Bovi (doll) is a symbol of protectors of the family, home and city.

Moreover, animal motifs are the abstract design of ducks, butterflies, cat claws, rabbits, jackals, scorpions, sparrows, snakes, etc. Today Harsin Kilims can be found not only in this city, but also in Gilan Gharb, Islamabad-e Gharb, and Javanroud.

Handmade Persian carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and their good quality. They are almost expensive but they are worth every penny!

AFM