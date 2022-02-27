Nuclear chief says Iran plans to produce 10,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity

TEHRAN – Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has said the Islamic Republic has set the goal to produce 10,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity and this entails 40 to 50 billion dollars in investment, Tasnim reported on Saturday.

“Production of 10,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity is a great project which is on the agenda,” Mohammad Eslami said.

“Fortunately, we have expert workforce in this field,” he added.

Eslami also said if in the past nuclear physics was taught only in five universities in Iran but now it is taught at 20 universities and the youth are showing great interest in nuclear physics.

In the calendar year 1399 (March 2020-2021) Iran had the capacity to produce 85,000 megawatts of electricity, a report on the website of the Energy Ministry says.

The AEOI chief went on to say that Iran enjoys a unique status in terms of science and technology.

“This is not a slogan and it is quite noticeable in nuclear, defense and medical fields,” he remarked.

Eslami who served as transport and housing minister in the previous administration added that Iran intends to develop its research studies.