Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee meeting to be held soon

TEHRAN – Iran and Armenia have expressed readiness for holding 17th meeting of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee in the near future, the portal of Iran’s Energy Ministry Paven reported.

In a meeting between Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and Armenia’s Ambassador to Tehran Arsen Avakian, the two sides discussed various issues among which was the preparations for the holding of the mentioned committee meeting.

The 16th Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee meeting was held in Tehran during June 30-July 2, 2019.

Iran and Armenia have been taking serious measures to boost their economic ties in line with the two countries’ positive political relations.

Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin is going to visit Armenia on top of a high-ranking delegation on March 3 to follow up on the implementation of economic agreements previously reached between the two sides.

As reported by the portal of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Fatemi-Amin will be accompanied by TPO Head Alireza Peyman-Pak and a handful of officials from his ministry during this visit.

Photo: Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian (R) holds talk with Armenia’s Ambassador to Tehran Arsen Avakian (L)