Iran, Armenia stress expansion of energy cooperation

TEHRAN- Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and Advisor to Armenian Prime Minister Artashes Toumanian put emphasis on the necessity of expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy in a meeting at the place of Iranian Energy Ministry in Tehran on Monday.

During the meeting, Mehrabian also stressed the need to prepare the conditions for the meeting between the president of Iran and the prime minister of Armenia.

The minister further introduced the capabilities of Iranian companies active in the field of technical and engineering services and the scope of activities of these companies around the world, as well as construction and repair of power plants, construction of hydropower plants and other cases, and suggested bilateral meetings to introduce capabilities and cooperation capacities of the two countries.

The advisor to the prime minister of Armenia, for his part, mentioned the important issues of bilateral cooperation, and discussed constructive decisions for the development of trade and economic cooperation, as well as cooperation in the field of energy.

Toumanian also met Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji at the place of Iran’s Oil Ministry on Monday.

During the meeting the two sides stressed the expansion of long-term cooperation in the field of energy between the two neighboring countries.

Photo: Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian (R) and Advisor to Armenian Prime Minister Artashes Toumanian (L) in a meeting in Tehran on Monday