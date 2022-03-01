Naser Bakhtiari appointed as new Raja head

TEHRAN –Naser Bakhtiari was appointed as the new head of the Iranian Raja Railway Transport Company in a ceremony on Sunday, Tasnim news agency reported.

Bakhtiari, who has previously served as the deputy governor-general of Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad Province and has also been a member of the board of some major industrial companies, replaced Mohammad Rajabi.

As the passenger wing of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI), the Iranian Raja Railway Transport Company, is one of the country’s biggest railway companies.

EF/MA