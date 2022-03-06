Iranian researcher wins Humboldt Prize

TEHRAN – Iranian researcher, Farzaneh Momtazi, has received the internationally renowned Humboldt Research Award, ISNA reported on Sunday.

Every year, the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation grants up to 100 Humboldt Research Awards to leading researchers of all disciplines from abroad in recognition of their academic record to date.

The award amount is €60,000. Award winners are also invited to conduct a research project of their choice at a research institution in Germany in cooperation with specialist colleagues.

Momtazi is a researcher of the National Institute of Oceanography and Atmospheric Sciences, who received a one-year scholarship from the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation in the field of “The effect of climate change on the distribution of amphibians in the Persian Gulf”.

So far, young researchers as well as many experienced scientists from Iran have been able to obtain this valuable research grant, but this is the first time that a researcher in the field of zoology and marine sciences has won this award.

FB/MG

