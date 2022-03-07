Paykan, Shahdab to represent Iran at Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN - Paykan and Shahdab volleyball clubs will represent Iran at the 22nd edition of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship.

The competition will be held from May 15 to 22 with the participation of 11 teams.

Paykan and Shahdab have qualified for the final match of the Iran Volleyball Super League.

Paykan have been chosen as the host and Shahdabi will be another Iran’s representative in the competition.

Iran has previously hosted the competition three times in 2002, 2004 and 2013.

The Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship, previously the AVC Cup Men's Club Tournament (between 1999–2002), is an annual continental club volleyball competition organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC), the sport's continental governing body. The competition was first contested in 1999 in China. It was not held in 2003 and 2020 due to 2002–2004 SARS outbreak and COVID-19 pandemic respectively.

The winners of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship qualify for the FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.

Paykan Tehran holds the record for most victories, winning the competition seven times. Teams from Iran have won the tournament 15 times out of 21 editions, the most for any nation.