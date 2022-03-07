BUFF festival to screen “Wolf Cubs of Apple Valley”, “Asteroid”, “Solar Eclipse”

TEHRAN – The BUFF International Film Festival will be screening the Iranian movies “Wolf Cubs of Apple Valley”, “Asteroid” and “Solar Eclipse”.

The children and youth film festival will take place in Malmö, Sweden, from March 19 to 25.

“Wolf Cubs of Apple Valley” directed by Fereidun Najafi and “Asteroid” by Mehdi Hosseinivand-Aalipur will be competing in the feature films category.

In “Wolf Cubs of Apple Valley”, a shot rings out in the valley, and Asho’s friend drops to the ground. The rifle bullet was meant for Asho; his father is wanted for murder and he, too, is being hunted. To evade those who are looking for him, Asho is forced to dress up as a girl and hide at his aunt’s house. In his hunt for answers, he heads out to Apple valley with his cousin, Pari, to look for his mother, who he has always believed to be dead.

“Asteroid” tells the story of Ebrahim, a twelve-year-old boy who lives with his mother and five siblings in the middle of the desert. His father and elder brother have disappeared, and the responsibility of looking after his family lies on Ebrahim’s shoulders. “Asteroid” is a dazzlingly beautiful depiction of togetherness, family ties and responsibility, set in Iran’s incredible landscape. “Asteroid” has echoes of lauded films such as “Lilla Mamma” and “Capernaum”.

Directed by Raha Amirfazli and Alireza Qasemi, “Solar Eclipse” has been chosen to be screened in the short movies competition.

The film follows Saghi and her friends, who have gone to the largest park in Tehran to take pictures of the solar eclipse. The rebellious teenagers enjoy their freedom to the maximum, but all good things come to an end.

“Challenges” is the theme of this year’s festival, which features 118 films from 51 different countries.

“Youngsters face many challenges in today’s society,” the organizers said.

They added, “This is portrayed in this year’s films from a variety of different perspectives: transgender identity, the climate crisis, sexuality, and mental health, to name but a few. These are challenges that are met both with a struggle and with hope, even when it isn’t easy.”

Photo: “Asteroid” by Mehdi Hosseinivand-Aalipur.

MMS/YAW